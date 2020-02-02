Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $48,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.