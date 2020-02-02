KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 252.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF comprises 3.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.97% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 344.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after buying an additional 1,257,524 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 992,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter.

KBA opened at $29.53 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

