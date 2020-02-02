Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 14,826 Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. YY comprises approximately 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of YY worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in YY by 218.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 311,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 575,687 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in YY by 158.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after acquiring an additional 512,580 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in YY during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of YY by 3,542.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 220,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of YY by 226.8% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 315,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of YY in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.52.

Shares of YY stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. YY Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

