Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires New Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 215,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

