Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 67,508 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,508 shares during the period. Qudian makes up about 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.19% of Qudian worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Qudian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at $24,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Qudian by 59.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 645,999 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Qudian by 36.5% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Qudian by 4,015.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 987,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of QD stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

