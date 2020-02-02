Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys 88,414 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,414 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 4.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.31% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 274.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77.

