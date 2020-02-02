Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Decreases Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Oshkosh makes up approximately 3.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 471.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

