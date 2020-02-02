Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,960 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,761,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

