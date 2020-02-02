Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $6.11 Million Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies makes up about 3.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.13% of Solaredge Technologies worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $97.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

