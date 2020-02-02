Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 123,585 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,585 shares during the period. Global Medical REIT makes up 2.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.91% of Global Medical REIT worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $544.57 million, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

