Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.06% of Delek US worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. UBS Group AG raised its position in Delek US by 1,777.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 343,939 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7,632.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 190,197 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 135,503 shares in the last quarter.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

