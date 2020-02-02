Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 17,260 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.16% of Delek US worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,777.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 343,939 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Delek US by 7,632.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 190,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after buying an additional 180,535 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Delek US by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 135,503 shares during the period.

Shares of DK stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

