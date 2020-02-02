Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 187,974 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,974 shares during the quarter. Qudian accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.51% of Qudian worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 4,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 987,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

QD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:QD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,308,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $865.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. Qudian Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. Qudian’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

