Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 301,396 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 169.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,396 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up about 3.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,999,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,852. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. 86 Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

