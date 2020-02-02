Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the period. YY accounts for 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.16% of YY worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in YY by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in YY by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in YY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in YY by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

Shares of YY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 1,024,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,200. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. YY Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YY Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

