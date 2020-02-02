Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $2.65 Million Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 122.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,184 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.22% of Range Resources worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 59.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 161.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,079,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.