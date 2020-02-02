Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $21.92 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.91% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $21,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,939,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 153,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 88,414 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,418.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,524,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,016,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,600. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

