Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $25.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises about 5.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 1.76% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $25,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,455,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $95.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

