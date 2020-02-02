Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $5.30 Million Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

BIDU stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.56. 4,573,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,865. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

