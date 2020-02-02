Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $5.42 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,511,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $41.54. 14,003,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,839,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $43.23.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

