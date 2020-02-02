Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 304,601 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,601 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XOP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.16. 44,906,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,260,652. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

