Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $5.18 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. Expedia Group makes up about 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. 3,246,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.