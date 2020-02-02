Kuai Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.35 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $5.35 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001514 BTC on exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

