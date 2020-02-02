KuCoin Shares Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $94.16 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00012227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00129327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

