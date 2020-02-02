Kuende Tops One Day Trading Volume of $165.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $23,596.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuende has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.62 or 0.05973392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126992 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,531,636 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.