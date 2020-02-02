Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. 808,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

