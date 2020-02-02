Kyber Network (KNC) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Neraex, Kyber Network and AirSwap. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $52.49 million and $5.96 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,800,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,709,322 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Tidex, Mercatox, Cryptopia, CPDAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Huobi, Binance, Livecoin, Bithumb, DEx.top, OTCBTC, COSS, DragonEX, Liqui, Zebpay, GOPAX, TDAX, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Gate.io, ABCC, Neraex, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Coinone, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

