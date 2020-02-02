KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $32,124.00 and $3,165.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.