Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Veritas Investment Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America accounts for approximately 7.0% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned 0.55% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $90,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 27,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $137.52 and a one year high of $181.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

