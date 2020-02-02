Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Ladder Capital worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.98. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Ladder Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

