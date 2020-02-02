Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research worth $57,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $298.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

