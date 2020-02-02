Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $153.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $155.42 million. Landec reported sales of $155.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $604.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.07 million to $611.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $619.16 million to $643.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.20 on Friday. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Landec by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 218,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Landec by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

