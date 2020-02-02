LATOKEN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,205.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $9,205.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

