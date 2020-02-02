Laurentian Reiterates Buy Rating for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Laurentian in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Laurentian’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, January 20th.

CCDBF opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

