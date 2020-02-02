LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $6.99 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $32,920.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 1% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 652,174,663 coins and its circulating supply is 318,150,282 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

