Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $446.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $146,762.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 845,815,083 coins and its circulating supply is 775,815,083 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.