Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 582.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $3,440,095.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at $31,875,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,923,950.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 598.16 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

