Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277,781 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $132.93 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.