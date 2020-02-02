LifeSteps Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,806 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $160.53. 30,414,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,565,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

