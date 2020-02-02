LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 988,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 164,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 341,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,545. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

