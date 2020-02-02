LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

