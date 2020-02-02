LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 694,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,226,000 after buying an additional 30,067 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $200.46. 1,478,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.