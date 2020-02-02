LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 8,055 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.87. 1,035,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $193.40.

Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

