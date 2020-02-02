LifeSteps Financial Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. 1,914,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.