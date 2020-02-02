LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 158,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,038. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

