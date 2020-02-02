LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New $9.01 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 8.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $166.47 and a 52-week high of $225.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.13.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

