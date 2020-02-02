LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,007,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,384.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 417,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,614. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $121.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

