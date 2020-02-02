LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes $5.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 163,337 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,003,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

