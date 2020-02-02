Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $89.18 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $556,198.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,786.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,256. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

