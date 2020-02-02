Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.52% of Lincoln National worth $60,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,775,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

